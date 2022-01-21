Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 24,384 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 62,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,964. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.