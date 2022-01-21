Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 55,095 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 953.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,095 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $215,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. 8,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,365. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

