Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. 140,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,019. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several analysts have commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

