Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,492 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.72. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $240.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

