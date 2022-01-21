Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,101. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.