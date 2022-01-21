Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 3,934 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.45. 17,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

