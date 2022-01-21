Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 331 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,957,000 after buying an additional 1,269,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

