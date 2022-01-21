Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 481,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,029. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.