Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.24. 23,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

