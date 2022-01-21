Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 150,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

