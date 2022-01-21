Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV remained flat at $$8.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

