Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.55.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

