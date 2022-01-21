Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $24.22

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $26.40. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 489,389 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after buying an additional 384,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

