Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 56,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,677,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

