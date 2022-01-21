Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PEGRY opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2734 per share. This represents a yield of 33.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.