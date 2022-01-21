People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.40.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH stock opened at $270.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.85 and a one year high of $317.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

