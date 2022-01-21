People s United Financial Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

