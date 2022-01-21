People s United Financial Inc. Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $94.90 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

