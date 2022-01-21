People s United Financial Inc. Has $8.97 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $102.39 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

