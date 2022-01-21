People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 124,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

