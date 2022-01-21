People s United Financial Inc. Sells 97 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $515,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $2,653,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

