Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

