Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given New GBX 2,650 Price Target at UBS Group

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 3,015 ($41.14) to GBX 2,650 ($36.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Investec assumed coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,343.67.

PSMMY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. 41,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

