Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,128.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

