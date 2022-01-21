PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of PetMed Express worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETS stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PETS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

