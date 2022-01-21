Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

PEYUF stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

