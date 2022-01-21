Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys C$95,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.50 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 193,633 shares in the company, valued at C$1,839,513.50.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 2,850 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,510.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$198,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$666,670.00.

Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.43. 927,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

PEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

