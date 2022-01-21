Phantasma Price Reaches $1.61 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 26% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 50% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $167.43 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00094176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.54 or 0.99964388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00447401 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.