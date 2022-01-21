Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

