Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Shares of PHVS opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pharvaris by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Pharvaris by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 575,714 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

