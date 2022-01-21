Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 148,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

PHAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

