Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.93. 12,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

