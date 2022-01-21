Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 9,688 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Photronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Photronics by 85.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Photronics by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.