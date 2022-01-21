Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 9,688 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.92.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Photronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Photronics by 85.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Photronics by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
