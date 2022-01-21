PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 63,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 62,487 shares.The stock last traded at $51.02 and had previously closed at $51.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMU. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,619,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.