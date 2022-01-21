Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,963,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 2,473,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.3 days.
Shares of PIAIF opened at $8.39 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
