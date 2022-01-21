Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,963,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 2,473,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.3 days.

Shares of PIAIF opened at $8.39 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

