Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Community in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

FCCO stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Community in the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First Community in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Community in the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Community in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

