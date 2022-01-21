Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Popular in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $11.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $90.62 on Friday. Popular has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 83.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 107.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

