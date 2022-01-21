PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.0928 on Major Exchanges

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $212.89 million and $9.92 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006357 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,294,928,019 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

