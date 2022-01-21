Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Up 2.3%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 18,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,161,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 113.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 165,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

