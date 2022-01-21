PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

