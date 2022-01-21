Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 785.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,778 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.34% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $939.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

