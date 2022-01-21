PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ACNB worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACNB during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ACNB during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in ACNB by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ACNB during the second quarter worth about $765,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $34.05 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $296.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

