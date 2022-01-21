PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after buying an additional 392,949 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,925,458,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.