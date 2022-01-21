PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 862 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

RGR opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.