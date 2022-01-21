Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.07. Polaris reported earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.93.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

