Polkadex Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $9.51 or 0.00024793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $42.82 million and approximately $748,558.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.27 or 0.07218448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,314.35 or 0.99871091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063602 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

