Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $334.29 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Polymath has a market capitalization of $334.29 million and $22.83 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00313774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

