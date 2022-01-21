PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.59. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 70,115 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $252.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.53.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

