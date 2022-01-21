Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Popular stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,208. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23. Popular has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Popular by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 33.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 28.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Popular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Popular by 58.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

