Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.36

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 3732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

POSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

